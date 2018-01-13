Cooler Weather, Watching Wednesday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The weekend will be noticeably cooler compared to the weather we enjoyed during the workweek.

High temperatures Friday were in the lower 70s, but Saturday afternoon highs are expected to only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

It will be mostly clear and cold Saturday night. Low temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 20s. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

The cooler weather will continue into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. Morning low temperatures will be in the middle 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The clouds may increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be closer to seasonable in the middle 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Colder air will move into the area by mid-week and long-range forecast models have indicated the chance for precipitation Wednesday.

There are a lot of questions regarding the forecast for Wednesday. Saturday morning the American model kept us dry Wednesday, but the European model kept the precipitation around. We will know more Sunday as we get the higher resolution model data.

(Photo: maxuser)

As of Saturday morning, there is a small chance for a wintry mix Wednesday. This would include sleet, rain and maybe a few snowflakes. This forecast is likely to change, and we will continue to monitor and update the forecast as needed.

Thursday through Friday will be dry and cold. High temperatures will be in the middle and lower 40s.

