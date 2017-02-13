Cop Charged in Death Asks For Charges to be Dismissed

Michael Slager testifies in court on November 29, 2016. (Photo: The Charleston Post & Courier/Pool)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Jurors in the federal trial for a former North Charleston Police Officer charged with shooting an unarmed black man will be selected in Richland County.

Jury selection for the trial Michael Slager begins on May 9. The jury will be picked from a statewide pool

The trial is set for May 15 in Charleston. This trial, however, will not be about whether he intended to kill Walter Scott in April of 2015. Instead, it will determine if he violated Scott's civil rights.

His first state trial ended in a hung jury and has been rescheduled for August. His attorneys asked the court to dismiss the federal charge saying that with one trial that ending without a verdict and two pending trials present double jeopardy and cruel and unusual punishment.

