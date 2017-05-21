Cornhole Tournament Lends Helping Hand For Charity

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Young Leaders Society with the United Way of the Midlands held a cornhole tournament to help the group lend a helping hand to the community.

The second annual tournament was held at the Conquest Brewery near Williams-Brice Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Usually cornhole is a game that you would typically play while tailgating but on Sunday it was a tool to raise awareness and money for the United Way of the Midlands.

The organization aims to help those in need in the Midlands area helping provide assistance in education, health, and financial stability.

"We've added a new focus area on flood impact so everything that happened in October, we're working with individuals who are still displaced from their homes," said Becky Wych, a member of the Young Leaders Society.

One of the competitors in the tournament, Richie Bohrer, says the event is a good combination of fun and giving.

"It's always good to throw around some bags. Anything to help each other, I think that speaks a lot about the area and how it's growing," said Bohrer. "(It's) something that I think everybody here feel is a duty. Try to make somebody's day a little bit better is always a good thing."

Peyton Bryant, the future chairman for the Young Leaders Society, says it's all about paying it forward.

"I think it's important for folks to give back to the community," said Bryant. "We're a very fortunate and blessed group of people like most people in Columbia. The government is only able to do so much and it's really up to the individual person and the corporation in town to give back."

The United Way of the Midlands gave back nearly seventeen million dollars to the community in 2016.

