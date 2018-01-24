Coroner: Body Found in Wooded Area is a Homeless Veteran

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Authorities have identified the man found in a wooded area off Chariot Street in Lexington as 69 year-old Dennis E. Reidy.
The man's body was discovered by a local resident on Tuesday, January 23rd around 11 AM according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
An autopsy revealed Reidy died of natural causes.
According to authorities the 69 year-old was a homeless veteran and appeared to be staying in a makeshift shelter in the wooded area where he was discovered.
