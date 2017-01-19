Coroner: White Knoll Player Tested Positive for Flu Before He Died

Brett Williams died suddenly at the age of 16. (Photo: Lexington District One)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a White Knoll High School student-athlete who died this week had tested positive for the flu days before he died.

Fisher released preliminary autopsy results Thursday afternoon for 16-year-old Brett Williams. Fisher said he was diagnosed with Influenza B on January 14, but his symptoms then got worse, and he passed away on January 17.

Fisher said despite that information, further testing and studies must be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Previous Coverage: Classmates, Teammates Remember Brett Williams

Williams played baseball for White Knoll, and earlier this month, he announced his intention to play baseball for the University of South Carolina.

Since his death, there's been an outpouring of emotion and support for his family. On Tuesday night, a moment of silence was held at a basketball game for the teen. A night later, his friends gathered at Northside Baptist Church to pay tribute to him.

A visitation for him will take place Friday night, with his funeral taking place the following morning.

(© 2017 WLTX)