(Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- We now know the name of the person who was found in a wooded area Wednesday.

Officials from the Richland County Coroner's Office say Dennis Wayne Lancaster, of Peach Grove Circle Elgin, SC was reported missing almost a year ago. It has been determined that the 62-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body.

(© 2017 WLTX)