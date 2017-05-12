Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Columbia Shooting

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Marcus K. Roseborough, 25, was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital ER where he died at 9:21 p.m., Watts said.

Roseborough had been shot multiple times in the upper body.

Officers say they got a report of shots fired around 8:30 p.m in the 1000 block of Piney Woods Road.

Deputies say they believe an argument led up to the shooting, and they're still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information about this crime you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

