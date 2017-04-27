Coroner Identifies Midlands High School Student Who Died

File photo (Photo: Associated Press)

Chapin, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the 16 year old student who died Wednesday afternoon at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital.

Davis Allen Cripe collapsed in a classroom at Spring Hill High School. He died at 3:40 p.m. in the emergency room of the hospital.

Watts says the cause of death is pending, and an autopsy that was performed Thursday morning was inconclusive. Further testing is being performed with results expected in the next two weeks.

Lexignton-Richland District Five released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that we grieve the loss of a Spring Hill High School student on Wednesday. This is a devastating loss to our entire district community. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of our

student's family as they grieve this tremendous loss.

"Grief counselors will be available at the school for staff and students for the rest of the week."

