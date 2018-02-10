Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in Double Hit and Run

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Richland County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday evening.

Coroner Gary Watts said 58-year-old Edwina Walker died at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash. Watts said an autopsy showed she died from blunt trauma.

The accident happened at the intersection of Two Notch Road and Head Street. Walker was the passenger on the moped, and was struck by two vehicles at the scene. A 54-year-old male victim was also on the moped at the time of the incident, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police arrested 72-year-old William Washington, who they say was driving the Oldsmobile that ran over the female victim. The Oldmobile has been found and will be processed for potential evidence, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The suspect is charged with felony hit and run and failure to render aid and provide information. He is currently being booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Police are still looking the for dark GMC Yukon they say hit the moped from behind.

(Photo: Surveillance Video Stills Provided by Columbia Police Department)

Columbia Police continue to investigate the incident.

© 2018 WLTX-TV