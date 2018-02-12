Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in I-26 Accident

Interstate 26 (Photo: WLTX/AP)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said 29-year-old Mia Briana Justine James was killed when her car, traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near exit 119 (Dixiana), struck a tractor trailer head-on and caught fire.

Fisher said James was wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern from the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the tractor trailer survived.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

