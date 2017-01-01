Coroner: Mom and Infant Die in Fatal NYE Crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A mother and child were killed in a crash Saturday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the collision occurred on Stabler Farm Road at around 7:20 p.m. Three people were riding in a 2003 Land Rover when the driver ran off the right side of the road into a pole. We are told that no one in the vehicle was restrained.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said 4-month-old Cyrus Hudson was found unresponsive upon arrival and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Enersha Brown, 22, from St. Matthews was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland and later died at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The condition of the third person is unknown at this time. This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
