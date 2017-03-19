Coroner Names Person Killed in Fatal I-277 Crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was fatally injured in a vehicle crash Saturday.

Officials say 21-year-old Kevin Jones was the unrestrained rear-seat passenger who ejected from the vehicle. Jones, who is from Columbia, was transported to a local hospital and died just before 6:45 p.m. The cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.

The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on I-277 at Fontaine Road. This single-vehicle collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

