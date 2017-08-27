WLTX
Coroner Names Victim in Fatal Moped Crash

wltx 4:47 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

SWANSEA, SC - (WLTX) -- The name of the woman who was hit and killed while riding on the back of a moped has been released.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says 26-year-old Jessica Dunn died at the scene after she and the driver were ejected from from the moped. Another vehicle crashed into them from behind. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Moped Collision

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

