Police lights.

Barnwell County (WLTX) One person is dead after an ATV accident in Barnwell county.

According to the Barnwell coroner Lloyd Ward the accident occurred a little before 6 PM Thursday night.

Malichia Williams Jr. 26 of Williston was operating an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) on Davis Bridge road when he went off the road on the eastbound side and collided with a tree and a fence. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, he was not wearing a helmet. A toxicology test will be preformed.

The case remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

© 2017 WLTX-TV