One Dead in Lexington County Motorcycle Accident

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Red Bank Tuesday afternoon.
The collision took place around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Lake Drive.
According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 62-year-old Thomas L. Merritt of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while making a left hand turn on his motorcycle/
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs