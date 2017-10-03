WLTX
One Dead in Lexington County Motorcycle Accident

wltx 7:40 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -  One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Red Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The collision took place around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Lake Drive. 

According to  Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 62-year-old Thomas L. Merritt of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while making a left hand turn on his motorcycle/

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

