One Dead in Lexington County Motorcycle Accident

Fatal motorcycle crash in Red Bank (Photo: Michael Murphy)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Red Bank Tuesday afternoon.

The collision took place around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Lake Drive.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 62-year-old Thomas L. Merritt of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle while making a left hand turn on his motorcycle/

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

