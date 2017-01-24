Coroner: One Killed in Lexington Traffic Accident

Thinkstock photo

Lexington, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after a car crash in Lexington a little before 6 PM Tuesday.

According to Lexington Coroner Margaret Fisher the accident happened in the 1100 block of Hwy 378 near Clubside Drive. Autumn Victoria Joiner, 20 of Blythewood died at the scene from injuries she received in the accident, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning to determine the cause of death.

Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that the accident occurred at 5:45 PM. A 2001 Dodge Durango was traveling west on Hwy 378 when a 1996 Honda Accord driven by Joiner pulled out into traffic and was hit by the Dodge. Collins said that Joiner failed to yield.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.

