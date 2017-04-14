Coroner Releases Cause of Death in Midlands Steel Plant Accident

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the cause of death for a man killed at a steel plant in Cayce Thursday.
According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Corey Thomas Morris, 25, of Murrells Inlet, SC, died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Morris, a welder, was not an employee of CMC Metals, but was an employee of another company subcontracted to work at the facility, according to Fisher.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the plant, which is located on New State Road in Cayce. No one else was injured as a result of the accident.
Details of the accident remain under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and CMC officials.
