Coroner Releases Cause of Death in Midlands Steel Plant Accident

The welder, who was a subcontractor, died just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

wltx 1:43 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the cause of death for a man killed at a steel plant in Cayce Thursday. 

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Corey Thomas Morris, 25, of Murrells Inlet, SC, died at the scene as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. 

Morris, a welder, was not an employee of CMC Metals, but was an employee of another company subcontracted to work at the facility, according to Fisher.  

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the plant, which is located on New State Road in Cayce. No one else was injured as a result of the accident.

Details of the accident remain under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and CMC officials.

