Coroner to Hold News Conference on Midlands Teen's Death

Davis Cripe (Photo: Freeway Music)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will hold a news conference on Monday to discuss last month's death of a Midlands high school student.

The briefing will be at 1 p.m.

Davis Allen Cripe, 16, collapsed at Spring Hill High School back on April 26. He later died at the hospital.

Watts said an initial autopsy done on the boy did could not reveal the cause of death, and that further tests were necessary.

