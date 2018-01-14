Could a False Emergency Alert Happen in the Midlands?

A look at SC's emergency alert system with the National Weather Service (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Most of us could probably never imagine going about our day and getting an alert like the one folks got in Hawaii, mistakenly telling them a ballistic missile was headed in their direction.

News 19 talked to John Quagliariello with the National Weather Service about our Emergency Alert System.

"It's a great way of reaching a large amount of people in a short period of time," Quagliariello said.

The National Weather Service and state agencies like the South Carolina Emergency Management Division have control of these emergency alert systems. Chances are, you've already gotten one.

"You'll receive alerts on your phones for things here locally for tornado warnings or flash flood warnings are generally the two primary ones you'll receive," Quagliariello said.

Quagliariello says there's a list of weather emergencies that warrant the alert and they're careful not to over use it.

"When we send out the notification on cellphones using the wireless emergency alert or even the emergency alert system on television or radio, it's a serious situation," Quagliariello said. "We don't want to routinely use that because we desensitize people."

As for mistakenly sending messages out, he says there's a slim chance that'll happen with them. There are different in-system colors for practice mode alerts, along with several messages displaying that it's a test.

"In practice mode if I send something out it's not going to accidentally send something out to the public," Quagliariello said.

Thankfully what happened in Hawaii was only a mistake, but Quagliariello says it did provide a valuable lesson.

"A lot of people had no idea what they were going to do if there was truly a missile attack, and we say all the time with weather, have a plan in place ahead of time so you already know what to do when you receive that warning," Quagliariello said.

Quagliariello says of course, the National Weather Service is only responsible for weather-related alerts. Should there be any nuclear threats as was seen in Hawaii, that alert would come from a state agency.

