Could a Roads Bill Pass this Session?

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- The new legislative session begins Tuesday at noon, and lawmakers will be entering the year with some major changes that could affect the chances of a roads bill passing.

Last session, lawmakers were able to pass partial reform for the Department of Transportation and a bill that would bond out $400 million from the general fund for billions in roads funding each year.

The most notable change likely to affect this session is Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster assuming the role of governor, once Nikki Haley gets confirmed as U.N. Ambassador.

Sen. John Scott said that change in the executive office could have an impact on the efforts to pass a gas tax increase to fund a stream of revenue for roads.

Haley has long been against raising the gas tax, especially if not offset by a tax cut of some sort.

"With Governor Haley not being there, I think we can have some real dialogue and begin to fix the roads," Scott said.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said that leadership change could have an impact, but emphasized other changes like new Senate rules, new members, and the election year being over as other factors.

"The fact that it's not an election year matters," Massey said. "It doesn't matter as much for me, but I think a lot of folks are going to look at the world different cause its not an election year."

Massey said he is optimistic that a roads bill can get passed this session.

"I think we've narrowed points of disagreement such that it gives me more confidence that we're closer to getting something passed," he said.

However, when pressed against the other top issues in the state, like an inadequate education system and an underfunded pension system, Scott says that optimism is leveled.

"I don't think anything trumps anything right now," Scott said. "I think what we have allowed to happen is major issues that have actually cost us money are before us."

