Could South Carolina Legalize Open Carry?

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- House lawmakers are set to debate a bill that would make South Carolina an open carry state.

Currently, the law allows gun owners to carry concealed handguns with a permit, but there are places that are off limits, like schools, courthouses, churches, or anywhere that has the sign, “no concealable weapons allowed.”

If this bill passes, anywhere that's off limits now, would stay that way, but gun owners would be able to open carry otherwise.

"It doesn’t change any of those things," Rep. Mike Pitts sponsor of the bill said. "All it changes is the fact that I would not have to apply to the government for permission to carry my firearm.

Pitts said he is fighting for everyone's constitutional rights.

"I don’t think that the government should have to permit me to exercise a constitutional right."

However, opponents like Rep. Wendell Gilliard are steadfast against it, saying it’s going too far.

"Can you imagine if you go out on a date or whatever just a night out with the family sitting at a movie theater, a restaurant and somebody walks in there with a M80 strap on, a pistol waist?" Gilliard said. "We don’t need that in America."

There are concerns about increased challenges to law enforcement and not training gun owners properly

"We're putting our law officers at danger, we're putting our private citizens in danger," Gilliard said. "This is a dangerous bill."

Pitts, who is former military and law enforcement, said he isn’t against guarantee of training, bit all goes back to who controls it.

"Anyone that has a firearm should have training, I firmly believe that," Pitts said. "But, I do not necessarily think that it has to be government controlled training."

When asked if this solves a problem that currently exists, Gilliard says it does the opposite.

"It's not fair to invite trouble when you understand and know the statistics in the state you represent. If we didn’t have road rage, if we didn’t have domestic violence, which is tied directly into guns, If we didn’t have possession of illegal weapons, then I can almost see this. But given the statistics? No, this is not normal and the bill in itself is dangerous."

Some form of this bill has been proposed for the last decade. It will likely be debated sometime next week.

