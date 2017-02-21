This Island in Little Lake Katherine was not there before the October 2015 Flood. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Columbia city council made two moves Tuesday night to get the gills creek watershed back to what it was before the October 2015 floods. Two votes included money for the dredging of Little Lake Katherine and a grant match for the Gills Creek Watershed Association.

Gills Creek and Pen Branch meet in Little Lake Katherine which feeds into Lake Katherine. Lake Katherine then feeds back into Gills Creek which then flows to the Congaree River, all of it is part of the Gills Creek Watershed. And all of them received damage during the historic October 2015 flood.

Little Lake Katherine currently has an island it in that was not there before.

The dredging of Lake Katherine had been approved before the flood and is now underway. Tuesday night the Columbia City Council approved that the city pay for part of the cost of the dredging of Little Lake Katherine; the removal of at least 71-hundred cubic yards of sediment. However they understand that there may be more now. Councilman, Daniel Rickenmann says Tuesday's vote came after much discussion and getting all parties at the table. He also says it was the right thing to do.



He tells News 19, "We approved what we agreed to years ago. Which is 52% of the cost of that dredging, which is what the study showed was the city's portion of the sediment erosion."

He says the other 48% of the cost would be negotiated between the other partners. Those include Richland County, Forrest Acres, the home owners and SC DOT. The Army Corp of Engineers must approve the dredging plan for Little Lake Katherine before it starts. They will either require a permit, or they might approve the work without one. That will depend on the condition of the lake determined by testing.

Council also voted on another piece of the watershed puzzle. They voted to match a potential DHEC grant The Gills Creek Watershed Association is seeking to fix Gills Creek. The grant is a DHEC 319 grant and would help restore the creek basin from Ft. Jackson Blvd. to Rosewood. Council voted to match $250,000 which opens the door for the organization to receive the grant. Rickenmann says, "That would create that bank that would tie in to the pedestrian walk way that's being put in by the Penny. So you are going to have a whole revitalization of that, vegetation growth cleaned out and that's gonna help, not only with flow, but water quality, a which is a big push by DHEC and Gills Creek wants to restore the waterway after the flood."

Rickenmann says the third piece of that puzzle is the dredging of Pen Branch and they are currently waiting on a permit for that. He says, since the waterways all tie together it makes sense to fix them all before we have another flood.

