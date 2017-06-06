Councilman Calls for Sex Businesses to Pay

A Richland County councilman claims the county has lost millions of dollars to businesses like strip clubs and sex shops. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County councilman claims the county has lost millions of dollars to businesses like strip clubs and sex shops.

Councilman Norman Jackson says the sexual oriented businesses in Richland County are not paying required fees and taxes.

He says no sexual oriented business is legally in compliance with the county's standards and says it would be a long legal battle in court to get them all shut down.

Jackson says because they are operating, they are supposed to pay fees of more than $1000 per day, but he says they are not.

He also says some of the businesses have not been required to pay taxes for the last five years.

“Other businesses are paying their fair share of taxes and these businesses are operating illegally and nothing has been done about it,” Jackson said. “So my motion is really to get staff to start doing their job, code enforcement officers, work with the sheriff’s department to really address this problem we're having.”

The matter was listed under executive session. No action on the issue was taken at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Jackson said the county's legal department will continue investigating how to collect fees and taxes.



