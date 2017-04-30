Councilman demands drainage issue fix (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - When it rains, it really pours for some Midlands neighborhoods. When the neighborhood on Rabbit Run Road was built about 10 years ago, a drainage system didn't come with it. Now Richland County councilman Norman Jackson wants to suspend the developer's license until he gets it fixed.

"I don't want him to build a doghouse in the state of South Carolina until he corrects this mess that he's got out here," said Gregory Sellers, a resident on Rabbit Run Road.

Sellers says the water from poor drainage floods right into his backyard.

"And not only in the back of the house, if it rains hard enough the front lawn will flood," Sellers said.

"All that water, millions of gallons right, comes right here to this small 24 inch pipe," said Richland County councilman Norman Jackson, "it can't handle it."



Jackson says the developer never installed the proper drainage system to begin with.

"The developer came by and built over 300 house subdivision with a drainage system that was never approved by the county or DOT," Jackson said. "There has been no record at Richland County, public works or planning department, that these guys ever had a plan, a drainage system designed or approved for development. We have no record of it. We have letters saying they were planning to do it, but there's no record of an approved drainage system."



Jackson says the current pipe was the one already there before the neighborhood was built.

"Because the pipe cannot handle it, it starts flooding the area, flooding the road, flooding those people's yards."

Jackson says the rain just last week proved how dangerous the flooding could get.

"Last Monday, a bus almost overturned because they were trying to go around it," Jackson said.



Jackson says changes shouldn't only come after someone's been injured, and that the developer should be held accountable.

"The citizens should not have to fix or pay for his mistake, or his wrongdoing," Jackson said.

We've reached out to the developer but have yet to hear back. Fixing this drainage issue will be discussed at Tuesday's Richland County Council meeting.

Jackson is running in Tuesday's Democratic Primary for the SC State House of Representatives District 70 seat, which has been vacant since the death of Rep. Joseph Neal.

