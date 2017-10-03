"Country Music Will Rise Above", Lee Brice Reacts to Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - People take cover at the country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Country music star and Sumter native, Lee Brice, performed during the first night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

"It was scary man, it really was," Lee Brice said in a phone interview.

A few days before the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Brice is still trying to wrap his head around what happened.

"Satan is trying to send out his evil to the world," he said.

Brice performed on that same stage just days prior.

"It was packed to the rim. As far as you can see, there was people. It was honestly just a beautiful day. That's what we expect when we go there."

But what started as an amazing weekend, ended in tragedy.

Brice was in Los Angeles when he heard the news and immediately texted Jake Owen, another country singer, who was on stage when the gunfire started.

"I just said, 'Hey man. I'm thinking about you. Are you okay?' He actually responded really quickly. He said, 'Man, it's really bad'," said Brice.

Through text messages, Owen continued to describe what he saw.

"There's bodies, people are down and people are everywhere."

Despite what happened, Brice said he believes country fans will not let this hate tear them apart.

"Country music fans, most of the them are blue-collared, hard-working, middle class who have been through so much in their life and they overcome it and they work through everything. I feel like country music is going to rise above."

