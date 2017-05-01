County, SCDOT Working to Fix Drainage Issues

Alexander Pointe neighborhood wants a fix to their decade old drainage issue (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - There have been a lot of question surrounding who is supposed to fix the drainage issue on Rabbit Run Road in Richland County.

"The buck is just being passed from one part of the city government, DOT, the engineering department downtown, and everybody is coming up with a long song but they don't have no music or lyrics to the song," said Alexander Pointe resident Gregory Sellers, "everything is flat and nothing is getting done."

Residents like Sellers in Alexander Pointe on Rabbit Run Road say they just want their drainage issues fixed. For over a decade, they say the roads have a tendency to flood after a hard pour. Their area's drainage pipe is too small to handle the amount of water it brings in after a rain.

We spoke with Richland County Councilman Norman Jackson, and he blames the developer. He claimed the developer never got drainage permit approval from DOT and as such, the developer should be responsible for the drainage fix.

The developer, Brian Davis, president of DDC Properties, says the property is built to county standard and that he was given the necessary approvals by the county to build. He says water runoff from the Quail Creek neighborhood contributes to the flooding in the area.

Bryan Jones, the district engineering administrator for the South Carolina Department of Transportation says the subdivision was never approved by DOT for access or drainage. Still, Jones says that they will be working with Richland County Penny Tax program to fix the issue.

Rob Perry with the Richland Penny tells us that because they were already making fixes to the Rabbit Run area in their Southeast Richland Neighborhood Improvement project, they have added fixing drainage issues to the plan. Perry says the decision came to add drainage to the project came at the request of the public during interest meetings. Perry says this will include raising the roads to fit in larger pipes.

As far as the timeline, Perry says they are still in the Phase II process of acquiring land and a permit from FEMA that would allow them to increase the pipes. Phase III, construction, is set to begin after Phase II is completed and is projected for Fall 2017 at best.

We reached out the the county to ask what their standards are and if the neighborhood meets it, but have yet to hear back.

This drainage issue is on the agenda for Tuesday's Richland county council meeting.

© 2017 WLTX-TV