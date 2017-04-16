Couple booted from United flight in Houston

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dog lives out last day with his favorite things
-
Springfield Governor's Frog Jump Festival
-
Dawn Staley Shows Off Her Arm
-
RHPD investigates egging of home
-
Former USC Football Standout Pleads Guilty to Making, Trafficking Crack Cocaine
-
5-year-old killed in freak accident at Sun Dial restaurant
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
Man Killed in Midlands Steel Plant Accident
-
April gives birth
-
Carolina Water Service in Hot Water Again
More Stories
-
The Easter StoryApr 15, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
-
Why Easter is called Easter, and other little-known…Apr 12, 2017, 4:50 p.m.
-
Troopers Search for Driver Involved in Fatal Hit and RunApr 16, 2017, 10:06 a.m.