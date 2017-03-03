SC Couple Still Fighting to Keep Adopted 3-year-old Daughter

Braelynn Dalsing (Photo: Family photo via CBS)

YORK, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple pledges to continue fighting to keep their adopted 3-year-old daughter after the state Court of Appeals ruled for her biological father.



WBTV reports Friday the state Court of Appeals denied Tammy and Edward Dalsing's request for a rehearing.



The Dalsings began fostering Braelynn when she was 3 weeks old and adopted her in 2015.



The appeals court overturned the adoption in December, saying the parental rights of Braelynn's biological father should not have been terminated while he was in prison. The court's latest ruling Wednesday says Andrew Myers did try to contact Braelynn while he was serving time for fraud.



Myers has said "it's time she came home to her real family."



The Dalsings say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

