Couple Welcomes New Year's Day Baby Girl

A Columbia family welcomed a baby girl New Year's Day at Palmetto Health Richland.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A Columbia family welcomed a baby girl New Year's Day at Palmetto Health Richland.

"It means something extra, but to me, it's just her birthday. But it means something extra."

Josh'Lynn Jizell Betty Taylor was born Monday, January 1 at 12:50 am, being the first baby born in Richland County. She weighed six pounds 11 ounces.

Josh'Lynn is the third child of Jasmine Jacobs and Joshua Taylor.

Jacobs said her daughter was due December 29, and she didn't think Josh'Lynn would be born on New Year's Day. She thought she would be induced at her next doctors appointment, which was scheduled for January 5.

Jacobs said her two sons are excited to have a baby sister.

"They're excited! They were ready to bring her home today when they came to visit her," she said.

© 2018 WLTX-TV