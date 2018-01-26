Crack Causes Portion of Meeting St. To Close

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For months a small portion of Meeting Street in West Columbia has been closed.

"It appeared it was related to the excavation that they had done right next to that," Robert Dickinson said.

Dickinson is with the Department of Transportation and said it appears that as crews removed soil during the construction of the Brookland development the ground moved with it.

"And a little bit of the road kind of settled [as did] the road, the sidewalk, the curb and gutter," he said.

While Carter & Carter Construction did not provide details they did tell News 19 that they hope to have the crack fixed within the next few months.

Teresa Hodge with the development group Estates and Companies said in a statement, "We understand the urgency to get Meeting Street addressed and the involved parties are working together to come up with a solution and timing for the work to be completed. We are pushing for a resolution between these parties daily."

The cracks also extend passed Meeting Street.

“This window is cracked. There's a crack down here. It was very small, but it's growing," Karen Hoover said.

Hoover owns Newfangled Consignments and said she's noticed over 20 cracks in the walls of her shop since construction on the development started.

"I noticed this big wall on the outside of my building has separated from my building by about two inches," she said.

Hoover also said that she's hired a lawyer, made an appointment with a structural engineer and spoke with those involved with the development.

"I poured my life's savings and everything in this building to renovate it and I'm not going to let them destroy it,” she said.

According to Hodge they are also looking to resolve Hoover's issue.

