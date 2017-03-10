Crash Victims' Family Devastated by Loss

Kekima Alexander Jr. (Photo: Family photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The family of the victims who lost their lives in a car crash are devastated by the loss.

State Highway Troopers say 39-year-old Kekima Alexander Sr. 31-year-old Latoya Garcia died yesterday morning from a car crash on I-20 caused by a drunk driver.

Their 1-year-old baby boy, Kekima Alexander Jr. known as Shaun, was in a car seat and somehow survived the collision.

"It's only by the grace of God. I don't even know how he was able to survive in the car,” Shakira Howell explained, Garcia’s close friend.

Howell said her and Garcia were like sisters. The pair had known each other for more than a decade.

“Latoya was a very bubbly, fun, easy-going, light-spirited,” Howell said. “She was just an awesome force to be around. She was just really sweet.”

Howell said her sister would do anything for anyone and had a funny laugh.

“We used to make fun of the way she laughed, now I miss her laugh because I'll never be able to hear it again,” Howell said.

Howell says Garcia has two other children.

“It was devastating. It was unreal, unrealistic to know someone that was driven by life and driven by her children, to have a better life for her kids moving towards excelling herself and being the best mom that she could be,” Howell said passionately.

The young survivor may not be able to remember his mother, but his aunt said she will share sweet memories with him when he’s able to understand.

“How loving his mother was, how loving and how much she cared for him and she was how much she was proud to be his mother and to be there for him. Shaun was her life, he was her life,” Howell said.

The young baby is now being taken care of by his extended family.

