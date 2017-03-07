House Fire Severely Damages Lexington County Home

Aftermath of Lexington County House Fire (Photo: Ralph Cooper, WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Mutliple crews battled a fire at a Lexington County home Monday afternoon.

Lexington County Fire Service and EMS responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Florentine Road just before 1:30 p.m., according to Lexington County public information officer Harrison Cahill. Lexington County crews were assisted by by crews from both the City of Cayce and the City of West Columbia.

There were no people at home and no injuries were sustaned, Harrison said. There was, however, "significant damage" to the home and some minor heat damage to two surrounding buildings, according to Harrison. Damage includes heavy roof damage to the primary residence and signifacant damage to an out building.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. "Once we clear the residence of hot spots, we'll be able to get into the house to see where the fire started and what might have started it, said Harrison.

PHOTOS: Florentine Road House Fire, Lexington County

