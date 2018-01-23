(Photo: Staci Mitchum)

Sumter, SC (WLTX)- Fire crews in Sumter are monitoring the scene of a massive warehouse fire today. The fire which caused almost $2 million in damage last week rekindled Monday, according to the Sumter Fire Department

The Battalion Chief says they have not received any calls to check hot spots today but crews are checking the scene periodically.

Monday, firefighters were on the scene at Hauser and Magnolia Street for about an hour trying to put out hot spots.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to look into what prompted the massive fire.

