(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County emergency responders asked drivers to use caution and watch for emergency responders on the scene of a car fire along I-26 W Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a car fire on I-26W, near MM 111 (US 1 to SC 12) at about 1:05 p.m. Thursday, according to SC Highway Patrol. The fire was extinguished by around 1:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

© 2017 WLTX-TV