Cromer's Moving to New Location in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You'll soon have to go to a different location if you want to buy the "guaranteed worst in town" peanuts.

Cromer's confirmed to News19 that they are going to be leaving their current spot on Huger Street and are headed to 3036 North Main Street. That side of town is undergoing new development.

They haven't yet said exactly when they're moving.

Cromer's is a family-owned business that's been around for 81 years. They're known for their peanuts, but also multiple flavors of popcorn, gift baskets, and other goodies.

They've also famous locally for their slogan "guaranteed worst in town," a marketing ploy that the company first used way back in the 1930s to get customers curious about their product.

