Stockton, CA (WLTX) -- To say Kalea Davis' parents have basketball fever is an understatement. The first year Gamecocks' parents are in Stockton for the West Regional but that's not all. Kaela's twin brother A.J. will be playing at Madison Square Garden in the NIT Final Four Tuesday Night.

The success' of the Gamecocks and Knights have the twins family in a bit of a travel quandary, which they plan to attack head on. After Kalea's game Monday, the traveling party will fly cross-country to New York, where A.J.'s UCF Knights have earned a spot in the NIT Final Four.

If the Gamecocks win Monday and the Knights on Tuesday, the proud parents will stay in New York for the finals on Thursday then fly back to Dallas Friday to watch the Gamecocks in the Final Four.

If you're wondering, from start to finish that's about 4500 miles of air travel but Antonio says "we're not tired, we're not frustrated...I was complaining about the long flights and my back and all that. That pain goes away when you see your kids out there having fun."

Both Kaela and A.J. hope they can continue to have fun for the remainder of the week.

