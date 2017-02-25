Crowd of People in the Mardi Gras Spirit at City Roots

Many people in Columbia are in the Mardi Gras spirit at City Roots for the Columbia Mardis Gras and Music Festival. (Photo: Tabitha Corley)

(WLTX) -- Once again, people in the Midlands didn't have to travel to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.

The 7th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival was held at City Roots on Airport Boulevard near the Rosewood neighborhood. The family-friendly event benefits the Congaree Riverkeeper charity and celebrates creativity and diversity in the Midlands.

Each year hundreds of people attend for the tasty food and beverages. Good news if you were outside enjoying Saturday's warm weather at the festival. You are probably in our photo gallery below.

