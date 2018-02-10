Crushing Tuition: SC has the Most Burdensome College Costs in the Nation, Study Says

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

(Greenville News) - South Carolina students face the highest tuition burden in the nation, according to a new study that takes into account the state's low wages.

The latest warning signs on South Carolina's crushing tuition costs are from the personal finance website Simple Thrifty Living. Financial analysts with the company found that college costs at South Carolina's public universities — including tuition, fees and housing — amount to 45.6 percent of median income in South Carolina.

Those costs for undergraduate in-state students, in other words, consume almost 50 percent of an average person's salary in South Carolina.

That's a higher proportion of income than anywhere else in the nation.

"It's pretty alarming that it's nearly 50 percent," said Maddi Salmon, spokeswoman for Simple Thrifty Living.

The combination of high tuition and low wages puts higher education out of the reach of many of South Carolina's young people, Salmon said.

"The chances of students being priced out of a college education are pretty high in South Carolina," Salmon said.

A separate study by the Chronicle of Higher Education came to a similar conclusion, according to the state Commission on Higher Education: South Carolina tied with Vermont for No. 1 in the nation when measuring tuition as a percentage of average household income.

A U.S. News and World report study that looked at pre-school through the university level dubbed South Carolina's public education system the worst in the nation last year — in part due to the state's high tuition rates.

When average wages are taken out of the picture, South Carolina still has one of the highest tuition rates in the nation.

The Simple Thrifty Living study ranked the state as ninth highest in the nation for tuition and fees (an average of $12,610) for in-state undergraduate students in 2017-18.

The state ranked fifth highest in the nation for tuition and fees (an average of $31,350) for out-of-state students in 2017-18, the study said.

South Carolina's low wages make it "a lot tougher to afford higher education," Salmon said.

Simple Thrifty Living's study used data from the U.S. Census for income and the College Board for tuition and other university costs.

SC UNIVERSITIES UNDER FIRE

The state's tuition increases come at a time when other states have sought to reduce the burden of college tuition.

A program pushed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for instance, is providing a tuition-free college education for almost 1 million students in that state. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, asked by email if he would advocate for a similar program to Cuomo's, didn't respond directly to the question.

Instead, a spokesman for McMaster praised efforts by the state Commission on Higher Education, which has sharply criticized university administrators and trustees for high tuition rates.

“The governor is supportive of the Commission on Higher Education’s efforts to bring awareness to the growing problem of rising tuition rates at our state’s colleges and universities," said Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman. "CHE is asking the difficult questions that must be answered and addressed if our institutions of higher learning are going to remain among of the best and most celebrated in the country.”

Tim M. Hofferth, chairman of the Commission on Higher Education, recently called on public colleges and universities to "rightsize," hinting that Clemson and other universities should cut costs by firing faculty and staff before raising tuition.

In-state tuition in South Carolina has grown by 266 percent since 1987, after adjusting for inflation, the Commission on Higher Education said in a recent study.

Out-of-state tuition has grown by 303 percent since 1987, that study said.

SC LEADERS UNDER FIRE

Other higher education advocates have blamed state lawmakers for high tuition, noting that state funding for higher education has fallen by 40 percent since 2008.

State support for Clemson has dropped to about 10 percent of the university's budget, said Clemson spokesman Mark Land. Universities in other states often receive far more in state funding. The University of Georgia-Athens, for instance, receives 26 percent of its budget from the state of Georgia.

Even as state funding has fallen, Gov. McMaster has not called for big increases in state support for higher education. He has proposed $500,000 for Clemson University's Call Me Mister program, designed to improve diversity in teaching.

But that figure is swamped by McMaster's plan to cut $2.2 billion in taxes over the next five years.

TUITION AT CLEMSON

Land, the Clemson spokesman, said that studies about tuition can be deceptive. Actual tuition costs at Clemson are reduced by scholarships and other financial aid, he said.

"In the case of Clemson, the average in-state resident student paid only about $5,200 in tuition and fees in 2016-2017 – or just 36 percent of the posted rate," Land said. "This is because of the strong scholarship programs made possible through the SC Education Lottery and from Clemson that result in almost every resident student getting some sort of scholarship."

Clemson, moreover, has cut costs on a per-student basis, Land said.

"Clemson is very much aware of the financial challenges facing some of our families, which is why we place a premium on controlling our costs," Land said. "In fact, since 2008 Clemson’s operating cost per student has fallen 15 percent when adjusted for inflation, and remains well below many of our regional peers and is 40 percent lower than the average of the rest of the top 25 public universities in the country."

Amid widespread concerns over high tuition, meanwhile, Clemson University trustees on Friday announced whopping tuition increases of 11-19 percent for graduate students beginning in 2019 — in addition to more modest increases this fall.

A Clemson press release said graduate student tuition is being raised in line with tuition costs for graduate programs at other South Carolina universities.

"Clemson’s rates are currently approximately 33 percent lower than similar programs in South Carolina," the press release said. "The adjusted new pricing structure will be phased in over two years and does not apply to any students currently enrolled in these select programs."

Paul Hyde covers education and everything else under the South Carolina sun. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @PaulHyde7.

