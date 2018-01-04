Dangerous Road Conditions Close Bethune Elementary

File (Photo: AP/WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) -- Kershaw county school district officials say Bethune Elementary will be closed Thursday.

The district says they are closing the school because they are concerned about the road conditions in Bethune.

North Central Middle and High school students who live in the Bethune Elementary attendance zone will also be excused Thursday.

All other Kershaw County schools will remain on a two-hour delay.

