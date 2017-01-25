Danny Ford (Photo: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

A crowded field of candidates is lining up to run for the state Senate seat that became vacant Wednesday when Kevin Bryant was sworn in as South Carolina's lieutenant governor.

Three Republicans — former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette, Powdersville businessman Richard Cash and former state Rep. John Tucker Jr. of Anderson — say they will definitely run for the Senate District 3 seat, which covers the northern half of Anderson County.

Former Clemson football coach Danny Ford and state Rep. Anne Thayer, a Republican from Anderson, also are thinking about joining the race.

"Some people have discussed it with me," said Ford, 69, who was Clemson's coach when the Tigers won their first national championship in 1981. "I don't know. I haven't talked to my family about it."

Michael Kay, chairman of the Anderson County Democratic Party, said has spoken with potential candidates for Bryant's former Senate seat.

"We are definitely going to be fielding somebody," Kay said.

The process of filling Bryant's seat will take about 18 weeks, which means the eventual winner won't take office before the South Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn this year's session on May 11. Bryant's replacement will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2020.

Burdette, 57, who is president of the United Way of Anderson County, narrowly lost to Bryant in last year's GOP primary.

“I am all in — there is no turning back,” she said. “We were too close last time.”

Cash, 56, said he also plans to run. He previously lost a runoff election in 2010 to U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan. Cash was among six Republicans who challenged U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in a 2014 primary. He finished a distant third in that contest.

A father of eight who currently manages several rental properties, Cash is president of Personhood South Carolina, a group that is seeking to pass legislation that would outlaw abortions in the state.

Tucker, 55, served in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat from 1984 to 1996. He said Anderson County's legislative delegation was dominated by conservative Democrats at that time. Tucker also said he has voted as a Republican since leaving office.

He worked as the chief of staff for the 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office from 1997 to 2010. The office handles the prosecution of criminal cases in Greenville and Pickens counties.

Tucker said, "I've got the time, the opportunity and the experience to go back" to the General Assembly. He said he would focus on fixing the state's roads and restoring the financial health of the pension system for public employees.

Tucker also said he would bring personal integrity to the Statehouse.

"They are beating wives and taking bribes," he said. "That offends me."

Thayer, 55, handily defeated Democrat Mary Geren in November to win a fourth term in House District 9. She said she has been contacted by numerous people who are encouraging her to run for Bryant's seat.

But Thayer said she is uncertain if she wants to leave the House, where she serves on the Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.

"I don't know if I want to give all of that up start all over again," she said. "I want to be where I can be the most effective."

