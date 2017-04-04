Darius Rucker Promised USC a Concert, He Plans to Deliver

Darius Rucker (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Country star and University of South Carolina alum Darius Rucker will make good on his promise to give a free concert on the school's campus.

Rucker is set to perform Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena. He'll be joined by Patrick Davis and the Midnight Choir. Davis is a Nashville recording star who also went to USC.

There are no more tickets available.

Of course, the predicted severe storms could impact what happens. News19 will let you know if the university makes any changes.

Rucker had pledged last fall to perform if the Gamecocks won six games to become bowl eligible. Originally, he was supposed to perform at the Horseshoe, but the venue was changed so more people could come.

He is, of course, the former frontman for "Hootie & the Blowfish," which began at USC. He's also perhaps the most famous Gamecock super fan.

Just last week, he was in New York City for the Gamecocks' win over Florida to get into the Final Four. He cried after the victory. And Sunday night, shortly after the women won the national title, he got onstage at the ACM Awards and gave a spontaneous shout-out to the team.

