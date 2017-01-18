Darlington to Celebrate Late 1980s with Throwback Weekend

Bill Elliott celebrates winning the Southern 500 in 1988. (Photo: Getty Images)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Style up those mullets and pull out the Guns 'N Roses tapes, NASCAR is celebrating the late 1980s.



Darlington Raceway officials announced Wednesday they will honor the 1985-89 era of NASCAR racing, the third straight year the track has hosted a throwback weekend for the Southern 500.



The track began hosting throwback weekends two years ago when race teams sported long-ago paint schemes and drivers dressed in late 1960s and early 1970s outfits. Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp says the weekend was popular with both fans and race teams.



Tharp says the late 1980s were a time of strong growth for NASCAR with the emergence of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Bill Elliott winning the first Winston Million.



The Southern 500 will be run on Sunday, Sept. 3.

