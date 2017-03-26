Dawn Staley Says Being Uncomfortable Brings Growth

Feb 13, 2017; Storrs, CT, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

Stockton, CA (WLTX) -- Just one win away from the program's second Final Four berth, USC coach Dawn Staley reflected a bit on her nine years in Columbia.

"I knew that if we could have some success her, surely being at South Carolina gives you the platform to be successful." In her eight seasons at Temple, her club complied a record of 172 wins on just 80 losses and reached the NCAA Tournament six times.

The allure of South Carolina for her was a chance to coach in the SEC, against some of the best coaches in the game and against some of the best programs in the country. She says that "to uproot and come to a different culture, to come to a different conference, to come to a different place in which that I knew would make me uncomfortable, I embraced it."

Success she's had at USC by going 218-80 heading into tomorrow night's contest with Florida State. The Gamecocks have had plenty of success of late, by making it to the NCAA Tournament six straight years, making it to the second weekend of the tournament five of the last six years, and the Final Four berth in 2015. In the last six years they've gone 209-32.

The is a familiar matchup as the Gamecocks knocked off Florida State 80-74 in the 2015 Elite Eight to advance to their only Final Four and they'll look duplicate that success Monday Night and join Frank Martin's club in advancing to the Final Four.

