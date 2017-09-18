Dead Baby Found in Upstate SC Apartment

(Photo: WSPA 7 News)

FOUNTAIN INN, SC - The remains of a baby were found Monday in an Upstate apartment, according to reports from WSPA 7 News.

The remains were reportedly found when civil process servers were serving an eviction notice at Fountain Hills Apartments in Fountain Inn, according to WSPA. Investigators have not released the age of the baby, or how they think the child may have died.

According to WSPA, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says its child fatality unit will be investigating.

