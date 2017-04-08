File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

(WLTX) - Fresh Express is having a voluntary recall of a limited number of its Organic Marketside Spring Mix after someone reporting finding a dead bat in one of the products.

The products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores in the Southeast.

The item subject to the recall is 5 oz. Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container.

Two people from Florida reported finding the dead animal in the salad, and said they ate some of the salad before they noticed the bat parts. The bat has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing to determine if it had rabies.

The CDC says it's extremely uncommon to get rabies by eating a rabid animal, and that the virus doesn't survive long outside of an infected animal.

After getting the report, both Walmart and Fresh Express acted quickly to get the product off the shelves. No other Marketside salads are under the recall, and this recall is being done as a precaution.

Consumers can also contact the following numbers for more information:

Fresh Express:

800-242-5472

Walmart:

800-WAL-MART

© 2017 WLTX-TV