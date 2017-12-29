Deadly Gaston Stabbing was an Act of Self-Defense, Police Say

Joshua Rossman (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department say no charges will be filed in a Gaston stabbing Thursday that left one dead.

Investigators determined Joshua Rossman, 21, responded in self-defense during an altercation with 19-year-old Rayshawn Q. Porterfield on the 700 block of Meadowfield Road.

“Based upon the findings of our investigation, Mr. Rossman retreated into the trailer and locked the door after he was injured in the initial assault,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Mr. Porterfield later made his way into the trailer and continued the argument. The men fought inside the trailer and Mr. Rossman defended himself with a knife.”

Porterfield was stabbed in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report.

“After Mr. Rossman was apprehended near the scene, detectives determined he was wanted on unrelated arrest warrants for two counts of assault and battery, and a general sessions court bench warrant,” Koon said. “Mr. Rossman was arrested after receiving medical treatment for wounds sustained during his fight with Mr. Porterfield.”

Rossman is awaiting a bond hearing for the previous charges at the Lexington County Detention Center.

