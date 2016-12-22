(Photo: WLTX)

Hopkins, SC (WLTX)- Columbia Fire crews are still searching for the cause of a house fire in Hopkins that has left one person dead.

The fire started at a home on Edmonds Farm Road between midnight and one this morning.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says when crews arrived, they saw heavy fire. While they were fighting the fire, the Chief says a body was found.

Investigators still do not know what cause the fire, but say the home is a total loss.