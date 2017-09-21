Decision to Shut Down Vista Nightclub is Final, Columbia Police Chief Says

The club that was shut down after a weekend shooting is in an area that has had some troubles before. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has finalized his decision to revoke the business license of a Vista nightclub after a shooting took place outside the business.

Holbrook announced Thursday night he had served an official notice of his decision to Bakari Sellers, the attorney for the business owner of the Empire Supper Club on Park Street.

"On the advice of the City Attorney, the Police Department cannot comment further on this matter," police said in a statement.

Just after 2 a.m. last Saturday, a dispute outside the club turned into a gun battle that left eight people wounded by gunfire.

In the hours after the shooting, Holbrook declared the business a public nuisance, and had it shut down. But the club's owner, Joseph Stovall, argued that his club shouldn't be shut down.

Earlier this week, Stovall and Sellers met with Holbrook to list their reasons why they felt the club should be allowed to stay open.

"We need to thank Columbia Police for working diligently, but they did so with the help of Empire," Sellers told News19 Thursday night. "The city was looking for a scapegoat and they found one. The city and chief have made it clear that they don't want an urban element in the Vista, and now they don't have one."

A law enforcement source told News19 Wednesday that the shooting around out of an argument between two rival rap groups over the use of a song. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the case.

© 2017 WLTX-TV