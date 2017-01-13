Defense Asks for Delay in Michael Slager Retrial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Lawyers for a former North Charleston police officer charged with murder in the April 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist are asking a judge to delay a planned retrial in March.
Local media outlets report lawyers for Michael Slager filed court papers Friday saying at least seven of their experts have conflicts with a planned March 1 trial start.
Slager's lawyers also say there've been no pretrial hearings and add nearly two dozen older murder cases in Charleston County should be tried first.
A jury deliberated over four days before deadlocking after the month-long trial.
Slager was charged two days after shooting Walter Scott in the back as the driver ran from a traffic stop in April 2015. The shooting was captured on a bystander's cellphone video.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs