Delicious Party Appetizers Under 50 Calories

Two healthy appetizer options: Saffron Road Vegetable Samosas and Saag Paneer Samosas (Photo: Consumer Reports)

When you’re the one throwing the party, you can help your friends keep their New Year’s resolutions by serving hors d’oeuvres that are delicious and healthier.

Consumer Reports’ team of food experts nibbled their way through 72 heat-and- eat hors d’oeuvres, then asked “Are they tasty, better for you, and worth the price?”

The team’s nutritional bar is high, but in the end they found a number of worthy snacks to serve at your next soiree. Our top eight picks were about 50 calories or less. So your guests can eat about ten and still stick to their diets.

Some of the best? Serving Whole Foods Market Vegetable Potstickers, Trader Joe’s Chicken Gyoza Potstickers, and Bibigo Organic Vegetable Potstickers with a lower-sodium soy sauce sprinkled with chopped scallions for a dip will add flavor and some sodium but hardly any calories. The chicken gyoza potstickers have just 29 calories per piece. Tasters note their moist filling of chicken, cabbage, garlic, and ginger.

Two flaky treats from Saffron Road - Saag Paneer and Vegetable samosas - get high marks for their crispy phyllo outsides and tasty veggie insides. And both have around 45 calories each.

Also highly rated were Whole Foods Market Artichoke, Kale & Swiss Chard Bites; and Trader Joe’s Thai Joe’s Lemongrass Chicken Stix.

And a bargain at just 18 cents per piece, SeaPak’s Butterfly Shrimp is a crunchy breaded nibble with a soft shrimp inside.

The eight party foods especially stood out for scoring a “very good” on both flavor and nutrition.

Helping your guests stay healthy for the holiday-- that’s really something to celebrate.

According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, when you go to a buffet hungry, you tend to eat the MOST of the food you take FIRST. So hit the crudité and save the cheese plate for last.

